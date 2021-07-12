Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,634 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.