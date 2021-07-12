Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

