Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $6.61 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 665,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLRMU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.