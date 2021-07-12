Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,192,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902,986 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $498,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

