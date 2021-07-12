BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

