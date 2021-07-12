Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.84.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

