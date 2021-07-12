BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.08.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
