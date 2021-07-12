Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $525.81 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of Corning worth $525,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

