Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.