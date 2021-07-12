Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.98 million and the highest is $14.38 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.