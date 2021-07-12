HRT Financial LP Takes $4.90 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $6.60 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

