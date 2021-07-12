64,566 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Ameren stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.