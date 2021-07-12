180,464 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.31 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.