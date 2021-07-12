AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $42,455.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00924221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005454 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.