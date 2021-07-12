Po.et Price Up 46.9% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $465,490.57 and approximately $185.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00924221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005454 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

