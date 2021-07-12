Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.14 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

