HRT Financial LP Buys 49,478 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 410.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,613,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

