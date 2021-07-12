$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 178,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

