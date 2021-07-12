234,180 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of UP Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

