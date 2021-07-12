40,652 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,760,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

