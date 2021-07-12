Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 68,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28.

