Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $691.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

