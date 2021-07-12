260 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $133.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

