Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,621 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $137.62 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

