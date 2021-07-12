Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $50,325,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $48,356,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.45 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.26.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

