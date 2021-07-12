Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NHS opened at $13.38 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.