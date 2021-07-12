Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,883 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 759.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 171,645 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 207,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

AMD stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

