AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AMETEK by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

