Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $161.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

