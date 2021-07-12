Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $53,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA BBSA opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

