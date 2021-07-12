Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.