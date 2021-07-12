Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

