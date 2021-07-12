Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

