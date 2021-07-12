Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $201.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $202.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.