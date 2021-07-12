Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,112 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,238.29 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $886.41 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

