BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.