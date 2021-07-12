BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

