Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $470.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.23 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04. Gentex has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

