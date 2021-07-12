Arcblock Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.75 million and $2.70 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00920300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

