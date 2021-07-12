Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

PANW opened at $390.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

