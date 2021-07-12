Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

CSL opened at $194.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

