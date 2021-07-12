Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $213.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

