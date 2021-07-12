Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,016 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.