AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,642 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

