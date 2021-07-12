Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.