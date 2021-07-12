Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $154.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

