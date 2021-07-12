Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

