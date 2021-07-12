Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 9,002 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

