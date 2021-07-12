Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $36,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.