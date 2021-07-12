Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

