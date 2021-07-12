Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,256 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $43,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

